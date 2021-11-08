science

Astronaut Captures Amazing View of the Northern Lights

November 8, 2021
Faye Stephens

The northern lights are an amazing natural sight even from Earth. But the ability to look at them from a holistic perspective has an entirely different quality. This is shown by this ESA crew photo, taken this weekend.

The remarkable image shows a glowing green ring with shards of light streaming outward from the planet’s curvature. We are with the strongest Northern lights The entire mission across North America and Canada,” astronaut Thomas Pesquet wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
This phenomenon occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun interact with the Earth’s atmosphere. There they stimulate oxygen and nitrogen molecules in particular to glow. Oxygen atoms emit red light at an altitude of 200 km, at 100 km they glow green. Such light plays occur especially in polar regions employment.

Amazing shot: the northern lights under the International Space Station

