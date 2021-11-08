https://snanews.de/20211108/astronaut-polarlicht-4249872.html
Astronaut Captures Amazing View of the Northern Lights
Astronaut Captures Amazing View of the Northern Lights
The northern lights are an amazing natural sight even from Earth. But to be able to look at them from a holistic perspective, this is a completely different matter… 08/11/2021, SNA
The remarkable image shows a glowing green ring with shards of light streaming outward from the planet’s curvature. “We’ve spoiled the most powerful northern lights in the entire mission over North America and Canada,” astronaut Thomas Pesquet wrote on Twitter on Sunday, a phenomenon that occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s atmosphere. There they stimulate oxygen and nitrogen molecules in particular to glow. Oxygen atoms emit red light at an altitude of 200 km, at 100 km they glow green. These plays of light mainly occur in the polar regions.
The northern lights are an amazing natural sight even from Earth. But the ability to look at them from a holistic perspective has an entirely different quality.
The remarkable image shows a glowing green ring with shards of light streaming outward from the planet's curvature.
astronaut Thomas Pesquet wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
This phenomenon occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun interact with the Earth's atmosphere. There they stimulate oxygen and nitrogen molecules in particular to glow. Oxygen atoms emit red light at an altitude of 200 km, at 100 km they glow green. Such light plays occur especially in polar regions.
