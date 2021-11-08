How to soften spaghetti – the spectrum of science

science

November 8, 2021
Faye Stephens

It speaks to the popularity of spaghetti that experts have been scientifically grappling with the behavior of thin sticks of pasta for decades. A few years ago, the question posed by physicist Richard Feynman (1918-1988) why spaghetti is so hard to break was answered. In most cases, the result is not two parts, but three or sometimes more. From a culinary point of view, however, raw spaghetti isn’t exactly one of the most interesting foods. But now research has also taken a look at cooked pasta. 2020 features two engineering scholars from UC Berkeley Introduce a model describing the mechanisms of transition, in which spaghetti bars change from the stationary state to the elastic state and back again.

