Science and Technology: A broken toilet: Four astronauts separated from the International Space Station

Without a working toilet aboard the “Crew Dragon,” the four astronauts exited the International Space Station. Photo: – / NASA / AP / dpa (Photo: dpa) Four astronauts separated from the International Space Station

The ship called “Crew-2” – made up of French astronaut from the European Space Agency Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan MacArthur as well as Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshed – is scheduled to land at sea off the US state of Florida on Tuesday. , as announced by the US space agency NASA.

Because the toilet on Elon Musk’s SpaceX “Crew Dragon” has broken down, the four astronauts who have been on the International Space Station since April will have to wear some type of diaper upon their return. This was “suboptimal,” MacArthur said in advance at a press conference. “But there are a lot of little challenges in space travel and we’re ready to take control of that.”

The docking was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed to Monday at short notice due to bad weather.