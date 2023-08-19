Artificial intelligence will change travel

“Those who use technology will be faster and more productive than those who don’t,” said the travel group’s chief information officer. Generative AI that can create new content will very quickly replace tasks. This also has consequences for end users. “It will fundamentally change the way people plan and book their travels in the future.”

Higher demand over supply

In Great Britain, Tui is now using the ChatGPT script bot in its app. So far, about half of customers have access to the offer in testing. ChatGPT uses generative artificial intelligence to provide users with personalized trip suggestions and to answer questions about vacation destinations. Demand for supply is higher than expected with over 10,000 users.

In the future, customers in Germany should also be able to use the script bot in the app. “If all tests pass and we are satisfied with the safety, we aim to launch the product by the end of the year,” Jordan said. In Germany there are already many travel companies that use ChatGPT for different applications.

In order to prevent incorrect answers from ChatGPT, Tui has taken precautionary measures in the app. This allows answers to be verified before they are shown to clients. The chief information officer said the group pays a fairly small fee per application. At no time does Tui pass customer data when using ChatGPT in the app.

