Tui is based on Great Britain’s ChatGPT: daily pass

Travel group Tui is expanding its digitization and is now integrating AI into customer communications. As a pilot project in the Tui app, tourists can now connect with ChatGPT and access personalized travel offers. The offer is initially intended for customers from Great Britain only.

“ChatGPT provides Tui customers with answers about vacation destinations and personalized recommendations for trips, activities, and tickets to attractions,” the company said loudly. world with. Further: “Based on how detailed customers describe the kind of experience they want – for example culinary discovery tours, adventure trips or museum visits – the app provides an accurate and relevant checklist with descriptions, images and links via ChatGPT.” Customers book their experiences directly in the app.

According to WELT, Tui Group CEO Sebastien Ebel emphasizes the company’s openness to innovative technologies such as generative AI. The company wants to be a “leader in the use of new technologies” and actively help shape the future of tourism.

However, the introduction of AI poses challenges due to the need to avoid potential technical risks and misinformation. However, Tui maintains that no customer data will be passed via ChatGPT and that measures have already been taken to reduce inappropriate responses.