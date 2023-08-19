The History of Tupperware: From the Icon to the Stock Meme

Tupperware has been a staple in the kitchens of the United States. Now the company is about to go out. Science and Society Photo Library / SSPL / Getty Images

Tupperware has become a stock meme as the brand struggles to stay in business.

It helped make plastic utensils an important part of American kitchens and multi-level marketing a part of American consumerism.

Here’s an overview of the history of Tupperware: from a plastic factory during the Great Depression to the company’s current troubles.