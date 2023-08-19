The History of Tupperware: From the Icon to the Stock Meme

Tupperware has become a stock meme as the brand struggles to stay in business.
It helped make plastic utensils an important part of American kitchens and multi-level marketing a part of American consumerism.
Here’s an overview of the history of Tupperware: from a plastic factory during the Great Depression to the company’s current troubles.
Tupperware was developed by Earl Tupper, who founded a plastic products manufacturing company in Leominster, Massachusetts during the Great Depression.
