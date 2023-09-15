ARTEC Boxer UK was established

In the presence of the UK Minister for Defense Procurement, James Cartledge, MP and CEO of Rheinmetall, Armin Papberger, and Chairman of the Board of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Ralf Kitzel, presented the ARTEC boxer at the British exhibition. The Army stands at the DSEI UK Ltd defense trade show. was established. The two shareholders in the joint venture ARTEC GmbH wish to benefit from the capacity and capabilities of British Boxer vehicles currently in Great Britain.

ARTIC BOXER UK LIMITED. Rheinmetall announced that it will mainly perform two missions. On the one hand, the core of the implementation of export orders for boxers should be from Great Britain. On the other hand, ARTEC Boxer UK will provide British Army support services to the boxer.

In 2019, the British government, represented by the international procurement organization OCCAR, and ARTEC, a consortium between Rheinmetall and KNDS Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), signed a contract for the MIV (mechanized infantry vehicle) procurement project. The agreement includes the delivery of 523 Boxer armored transport vehicles. The number of vehicles was increased by 100 Boxers in January 2022. Delivery will be made in four types: troop transport (infantry carrier), cargo transport (specialized transport), command center and medical vehicle (ambulance).

The first vehicles have already been delivered for acceptance testing and are currently being tested by the troops (ESuT report).

In order to ensure the required value creation in Great Britain, vehicles from Model 106 onwards are manufactured by the British companies RSBL and WFEL, among others. RSBL is a joint venture between Rheinmetall and BAE Systems Landsystems. WFEL is a 100 percent subsidiary of KNDS/KMW.

