Artificial Intelligence in Blogging: How I Made $115,000 a Year

While Samantha North uses artificial intelligence, she also incorporates human experience, expertise, and fact-checking. Courtesy of Samantha North

Samantha North, a blogger who runs two websites, started experimenting with AI tools last year. She found that they helped her come up with ideas for topics and text elements for her blogs. North reveals the prompts she used to train AI tools to create her blogs.

This article is based on a conversation with Samantha North, a blogger and content writer in Portugal. Her employment and income have been verified by Business Insider. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.

I have two websites. I founded Digital Émigré in September 2020 to provide resources for people who want to move to European countries with the long-term goal of obtaining a second citizenship there. The idea came to me when I decided to leave the UK for Portugal because the UK was leaving the European Union.