The British stop the criminal investigation into the Russian billionaire – Bloomberg – RT Business News

Britain’s National Crime Agency is investigating allegations that London-based businessman Michael Friedman evaded sanctions

The British investigation into Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s alleged sanctions evasion has been closed, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a spokesman for Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The agency was investigating Fridman, the founder of Russia’s largest private bank, Alfa Bank, regarding the payment of an alleged loan from his bank to his executive assistant before sanctions were imposed on him. The prosecution accepted the search warrant contained below “Technical errors”

“The National Crime Agency can confirm that it will take no further action against Michael Friedman based on the arrest warrant executed at Athlone House in December 2022.” A spokesman for the news agency said. “Investigations are currently ongoing in relation to linked suspects who are the subject of a wider investigation.”

In December, the National Crime Agency posted the raid on social media with a statement and a photo of officers at the businessman’s home.

According to the agency, more than 50 officers entered Friedman’s villa in north London, arrested the 59-year-old businessman and took them away. “Digital devices and a large amount of cash.”

In July, during a court hearing, Friedman claimed the raid was illegal and resorted to it “kompromat”, Including a 15-year-old report containing a number of unproven criminal allegations.

In April, the Financial Times reported that the National Crime Agency had closed its investigations into two of the three charges against Friedman. Investigations into conspiracy to commit perjury and conspiracy to defraud the Home Office were dropped, but the 59-year-old banker remained under investigation for alleged money laundering.

The London-based billionaire was subjected to sanctions in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Canada last year. The United States added his name to the list of sanctioned individuals in 2023. Shortly after being blacklisted, Friedman, along with other founders of Alpha Group, resigned from the board of directors of the holding company and announced plans to sell his stake in the company.

