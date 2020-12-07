Armed pro-Trump protesters gather outside the home of the Michigan election chief | Michigan

Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, said that dozens of armed protesters had gathered in a threatening manner outside her home on Saturday night, echoing “fake” allegations about election fraud.

Michigan officials last month validated state election results showing President-elect Joe Biden had won Michigan, one of the few major battlefield states, in the course of his election victory on November 3.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed, against the evidence, that the result has been marred by widespread fraud in multiple states. State and federal officials have repeatedly stated that there is no evidence of fraud of any major scale, and Biden will be sworn in on January 20.

People who gathered outside my home targeted me as the chief election officer in Michigan. But their threats were in fact targeting the 5.5 million Michigan citizens who voted in this fall’s election, in an effort to nullify their will. They will not succeed in doing so. My statement: pic.twitter.com/RSUnPSN4Aa Jocelyn Benson December 7, 2020

The protesters who gathered outside Benson’s house held banners reading “Stop theft” and chanted the same message, according to For different clips Uploaded to social media.

In a statement on Twitter, Benson said on Sunday that protesters were trying to spread false information about the security and accuracy of the US election system. “The demands made outside my home were clear, loud and frightening.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana NesselIn a separate post on Twitter, he accused the pro-Trump protesters of “mob-like behavior (which) is an insult to morals and decency.”

“A person can take their legitimate complaints to Secretary Benson’s office through civilian and democratic means, but terrorizing children and families in their homes is not an activity.”

“They targeted me in my role as Chief Electoral Officer in Michigan. But the assembled threats were not directed at me – or any other elected officials in this state. They were targeting voters,” Benson added.

Prosecutors said in October that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has publicly clashed with Trump over state restrictions related to the coronavirus, was the target of a kidnapping plot by a far-right armed group during the campaign.

Michigan, one of the few major swing states in the 2020 presidential race, has been the target of incitement by Trump and right-wing supporters against the stay-at-home orders imposed by Whitmer earlier this year to limit the transmission of the coronavirus.