Armando Manzanero, legendary Mexican singer and composer, dies at 85

The Mexican Association of Authors and Composers confirmed to CNN that Manzanero, who was 85, died in a hospital in Mexico City. CNN reported at the time that he was hospitalized in mid-December after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Manzanero was a prolific composer, with over 600 songs to his name, according to the community. His songs have been translated by artists from all over the world, including Elvis Presley, Dionne Warwick, Perry Como, Spanish singer Raphael, and Mexican star Luis Miguel.

The Latin Recording Academy, which awards Latin Grammy Awards, expressed sympathy. “Armando Manzanero won the Musical Excellence Award and won the Latin Grammy, as well as a great friend who is now gone,” the organization said.

“We celebrate his life and work. An irreplaceable loss to the world of Latin music. We are with the Manzanero family in their grief.”