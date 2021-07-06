Are extreme temperatures possible in Germany?

WithThe most common thermoforms illustrating summer each year include happy people bathing in fountains, eating ice cream in the shade of a tree, popping into cafés and bouncing in lakes. The images that have come to us from Canada and the United States in the past few days tell us nothing of the ease this summer. They are documents of ruin and despair. The town of Lytton, about 250 kilometers northeast of Vancouver, where the temperature soared to a record 49.6 degrees last week, is made up almost entirely of rubble and ash after a devastating fire. The fire roller needed less than twenty minutes to operate.

In many cities, people have fled in the heat to air-conditioned emergency shelters and hotels equipped with camp beds. In Seattle, where the term “Juneuary” was established because summer is always coming and bringing a cool drizzle instead of warmth, you’re not used to the temperatures like Las Vegas, which is why only 44 percent of homes and apartments are air-conditioned. Which also uses unnecessary energy, the average maximum temperature in Seattle at this time of year is 21 degrees. British Columbia set new temperature records in more than fifty locations in one day. “I know there was a lot of prep and prep, but this week it really looks like the apocalypse is saying, welcome to the big show,” American writer Said Jones wrote on Twitter.