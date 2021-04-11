Archaeological accidental discovery – Egypt’s “lost golden city” is much larger than expected

A 3,000-year-old city near Luxor is only partially excavated. It appears to be “the second most important find since the tomb of Tutankhamun”.

The ancient city, discovered by Egyptian archaeologists during excavations near Luxor, is said to be much larger than before. “We only found a portion,” Egyptologist Sahi Hawass told AFP on Saturday, during a tour of the discovered remains. The city extends to the west and north. So the excavations will likely continue for a few more years.

Hawass announced his discovery on Thursday. According to him, it is about 3000 years old, “the lost golden city” from the reign of Pharaoh Amenhotep III. And expert Betsy Brian of Johns Hopkins University described the discovery as “the second most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun” nearly a century ago.

During the excavations that began last September, the team of archaeologists found not only whole walls and rooms under the sand, but also clay bricks with seals from Amenhotep III, hundreds of clay pots, dried meat, wine, figurines, amulets and jewelry. . “It is not just a city,” said Mustafa El-Wassiri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. Alternatively, “economic activities”, “workshops, ovens” can also be specified.

According to the American expert Brian, the city will provide researchers with insight into “the life of ancient Egyptians at a time when the empire was the richest.”

Hawass hailed the discovery on Thursday as a success for Egyptian science. He said that “many foreign missions” searched for this lost city and never found it.

The former head of the Antiquities Authority faced contradictions with his claim. Egyptologist Tarek Farag noted on Facebook on Friday that the area was first discovered in more than a century. A team from the New York Metropolitan Museum has unveiled a “lost city for the first time”. In addition, Farag cited many academic papers from the early twentieth century on the site.

The head of the Antiquities Council, Al-Wasiri, rejected this information. He said that the excavations a hundred years ago did not take place in the same place, but in the south.

