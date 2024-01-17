January 17, 2024

Juno variant causes anxiety and diarrhea

Esmond Barker January 17, 2024 1 min read

A new coronavirus variant was discovered in November: Juno, or JN.1 for short, accounts for just four percent of cases. But within a very short time, it became the most common mutation in the world.

Of the dozen or so subvariants, JN.1 is the most contagious. However, this does not mean that it is more serious.

As the Mirror reported, all mutations have the potential to make someone seriously ill. Juno is neither better nor worse.

But what is unusual is the appearance of new symptoms. According to data from the United Kingdom Office of National Statistics, 10.8 percent of people infected with Covid suffer from sleep problems and insomnia. In addition, some patients suffer from anxiety.

Experts also suspect that Juno may lead to increased diarrhea, Focus reports. Gastrointestinal problems caused by Covid infection are not uncommon, but Juno may make them worse.

This variant was first detected in Luxembourg in August. JN.1 later spread to other European countries. The mutation is closely related to the Pirula strain and differs from it only by one spike protein.

For virology professor Lawrence Young, one thing is clear: the rapid increase in infections caused by the new strain is a reminder that “the pandemic is far from over,” he told the Mirror.

See also  Biden's successors get their jobs - Harris stumbles, Trump lurks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

16+01: Those interested can now purchase a second Airbus A340 aircraft ready to fly

January 16, 2024 Esmond Barker
4 min read

Iowa voted at -20 degrees

January 16, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Floods in Brazil – Several people were killed due to storms in Rio de Janeiro – News

January 15, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Tiny poisonous jellyfish injures six people in Australia – Science

January 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Basketball World Cup: Germany beats the United States and reaches the final

January 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

The Night Series can be ordered from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS | Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog / Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Maybach, AMG and EQ

January 17, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Juno variant causes anxiety and diarrhea

January 17, 2024 Esmond Barker