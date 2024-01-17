Juno variant causes anxiety and diarrhea

A new coronavirus variant was discovered in November: Juno, or JN.1 for short, accounts for just four percent of cases. But within a very short time, it became the most common mutation in the world.

Of the dozen or so subvariants, JN.1 is the most contagious. However, this does not mean that it is more serious.

As the Mirror reported, all mutations have the potential to make someone seriously ill. Juno is neither better nor worse.

But what is unusual is the appearance of new symptoms. According to data from the United Kingdom Office of National Statistics, 10.8 percent of people infected with Covid suffer from sleep problems and insomnia. In addition, some patients suffer from anxiety.

Experts also suspect that Juno may lead to increased diarrhea, Focus reports. Gastrointestinal problems caused by Covid infection are not uncommon, but Juno may make them worse.

This variant was first detected in Luxembourg in August. JN.1 later spread to other European countries. The mutation is closely related to the Pirula strain and differs from it only by one spike protein.

For virology professor Lawrence Young, one thing is clear: the rapid increase in infections caused by the new strain is a reminder that “the pandemic is far from over,” he told the Mirror.

