Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.2 Public Beta 1 to volunteer testers

An apple It offered the first public beta of macOS Monterey 12.2 to volunteer testers this evening. This new beta will be released to the interested public one day after the first beta has been distributed to registered developers. However, it will take some time before the update is released to all users.

Apple also released a preliminary beta tonight for volunteer testers interested in macOS Monterey 12.2. Beta version 1 year of the next update follows the distribution first beta From macOS Monterey 12.2 for registered developers.

Participation in the Apple public beta program is free and possible after a one-time registration with your Apple ID. In order to use the new beta 1 of macOS Monterey 12.2, installation can be done as usual in the system settings of the region ProgrammingUpdate can be started. macOS Monterey 12.1 was introduced to all users only last Tuesday.

macOS Monterey 12.2 is expected to come in the new year

However, Apple will not release the update to macOS Monterey 12.2 in 2021. With final A release for all users is only expected in a few weeks or months.

How is the new beta going for you? Share your impressions in the comments.

Similar jobs

Do not miss any news! Our app for iOS and Android with practical payment functionality.





