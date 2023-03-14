Apple headphones. AirPods will also soon be used medically.

AirPods should become a “health tool”. apple

Apple is adding more and more health features to its products. Now it’s time for the headphones.

Apple’s AirPods should get more healthy functions. the mentioned Bloomberg. In a year or two, headphones should be able to collect data about hearing, for example. Similar to the Apple Watch, health functions should play a central role in AirPods.

The AirPods Pro already have a feature called Conversation Boost, which amplifies personal conversations, which should help people with hearing loss. However, Apple headphones are not officially classified as a medical hearing aid. That may change in the future.

Sensors are also being tested

Apple’s pending patents also refer to the advanced features of the AirPods. For example, Apple describes in these the measurement of body temperature or heart rate by sensors built into the headphones.

Apple Watch has already received approvals as a medical device. For example, the FDA has approved the smartwatch to detect atrial fibrillation using the built-in ECG function. As part of the study, detection of Parkinson’s disease symptoms is being investigated by the Apple Watch.