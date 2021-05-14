Another strong earthquake in northeastern Japan – no tsunami risk

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted northeastern Japan on Friday. Its center off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of 40 kilometers, the meteorological agency announced.

There is no risk of a tsunami. Initially, there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Ten years ago, a tsunami struck the same area, which left thousands of people dead. A disaster occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Recently, the region has been hit by earthquakes frequently. About 150 people were injured in February. (sda / dpa)

The biggest nuclear accidents in the last 25 years 1/10 The biggest nuclear accidents in the last 25 years These: globalsecurity.org This is what the interior of the Fukushima nuclear power plant looks like You may also be interested in:

Not forgotten Philippe Furrer scores the strangest own goal in Swiss hockey history May 14, 2008: Special Goals are so rare in ice hockey that they are sometimes talked about for years. Especially when someone scores their goal in the World Cup. Represented Philippe Furrer in the 2008 World Cup quarter-finals against Russia. It was the strangest goal a Swiss had ever scored in a World Cup. 2008 World Cup quarter-finals in Quebec: Switzerland playing against Russia. Six minutes and 23 seconds later, the score was 0: 2. Philippe Furrer scored 0: 1 with an own goal and then the SCB defender fired again. With a shot from a sharp angle, he defeated his goalkeeper Martin Gerber and Russia led 3-0. Danis Saripov is included in the top scorers’ list in the statistics. he is the … READ After the death of Prince Philip (99): The Queen shares an emotional statement Article link