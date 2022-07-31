Annalena Berbach travels to the United Nations and Canada

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, the foreign minister will attend a review conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty on Monday and will then travel to Canada on Wednesday.

Berlin. Foreign Minister Annalena Berbach will travel to the US capital of New York next week and make an inaugural visit to Canada. He will address the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference on Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the Foreign Office announced on Saturday evening.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

This underlines Germany’s determination

With his participation, he underlines Germany’s commitment to the treaty and reaffirms the federal government’s commitment to a global disarmament and non-proliferation regime. According to reports, Barbach will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Croci.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

Perak will deliver a speech on transatlantic relations at the New School in New York on Tuesday, followed by a discussion with students, according to the Federal Foreign Office. In addition, he, along with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, called for a meeting of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament.

Berbaugh will meet with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie in Montreal on Wednesday. A visit to the city’s port is also planned. The topic will be Global Food Security.

RND/dpa