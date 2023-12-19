December 20, 2023

London Surpassed: Albania Enters Rwanda Treaty With Italy

Jordan Lambert December 19, 2023 2 min read

Surpassing London

Albania enters Rwanda Treaty with Italy

Today, December 19, 2023 | 3:45 p.m

Britain suffers diplomatic setback after Italy successfully closes refugee deal with Albania As per the British scheme, 36,000 asylum applications will be processed in Albania.

Italy has struck a deal with Albania to seek asylum from sea migrants, while Britain has failed in a similar attempt. The “Daily Express“Britain has reportedly been “cut off” by Italy after presenting a similar plan to Tirana earlier this year. The plan called for Albania to process applications from migrants crossing the English Channel. However, the British plan was scrapped after the British Embassy and Foreign Office in Albania advised the government that it was a “red herd” for Albania. stopped.

Italy and Albania want to set up reception centres

An agreement between Italy and Albania provides for the establishment of reception centers in Albania for sea migrants trying to reach Italian shores. About 36,000 asylum seekers are expected to be processed in Albania. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama insisted that Italy was an exception due to its close historical and cultural ties, while Albania rejected similar demands from other European countries.

Sunak and Meloni promote a return program for migrants

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have decided to fund and support a joint plan for the “voluntary return” of migrants currently stuck in Tunisia. However, Sunak’s “Rwanda Plan” faces legal and political obstacles. Hardliners in the Conservative Party, the European Court of Human Rights and the UN Refugees are urging Sunak to oppose the Convention’s intervention.

See also  Great Britain: Ahead of Queen's funeral: King Charles receives royal guests - Panorama

