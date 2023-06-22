Angelo Miceli: He came as a Canadian, stayed in South Tyrol – ICEHL

He’s chasing after HC Bozen targets again: Angelo Miceli. © Vanna Antonello

He came from Canada as a guest worker, but now Angelo Miceli has made his home in South Tyrol. The striker has now extended his contract with HC Bozen for another year.

When Angelo Miceli – who was born and raised in the Canadian city of Montreal – came to quiet South Tyrol at the end of November 2017, he could not have imagined that he would one day find his second home here. Now that is exactly what happened. Miceli is not only a fixed point at HCB Südtirol Alperia, to which he has always remained faithful since his commitment. He also found great happiness here in his private life. The Italian-Canadian became engaged to Gerda from Caltern last winter and will marry in the summer of 2024 in the wine village of Oberch.

HCB continues to count on the technically gifted striker, who scored 16 goals last year and managed 15 more. In total, the winger played 338 official matches for the Foxes and scored 203 points. Among active players, after Daniel Franck and Luca Frigo, Miceli is the player most present in the white and red shirts and is therefore a figure the club can identify with.

Angelo Miceli has a great touch. © Vanna Antonello

The 29-year-old has always been an integral part of the Italian national team. Miceli’s grandparents come from Calabria and Sicily, which is why he is fluent in Italian and is also busy working on his knowledge of German. “Bozen is my home,” explains Miceli. “I’ve been here for seven years and I’m getting married to my fiancee next year. I love it here, and it’s always been an honor to wear this shirt.”

So, while Miceli was staying in the state capital, he said goodbye to another crack. Cole Holts, one of last year’s champions, will defend in Slovakia in the future.