European Games – Karateka Ogihara secures first Swiss medal – Sport

legend: He can be happy about precious metals

Yuki Ogihara.

Getty Images/Omar Marquez



Karateka Yuki Ogihara wins his first Swiss medal on the second day of the European Games.

BMX hopes Nikita Ducarose gets anything as a top qualifier.

Shooting duo Nina Christen / Jan Lochbihler missed out on the final in the mixed competition.

22-year-old karateka from Argau, Yuki Ugihara, won the bronze medal in kata at the European Games in Poland. The third European triathlon in the competition in Krakow, which is not counted as a European championship, failed only in the semi-finals against Ali Sofuoglu of Turkey, the current European champion.

Ducaroz is disappointed

BMX rider Nikita Ducaroz competed in the final as the best qualifier. In Krzeszowice, Poland, the 26-year-old was unable to repeat her performance the day before. After falling in the first round, she failed to take the necessary risks in the second round. In the end, the Geneva native, who grew up in the United States, scored 74 points and was only fourth.

Czech Iveta Mikulikova won the European title in the BMX competition (82.33). The podium was completed by Kim Lea Muller (GER / 79.66) and France’s Laurie Perez (77.00).

Christine/Löchbler narrowly fails

Switzerland was also denied a medal in the first shooting competition. Olympic champions Nina Christen and Jan Lochbeler narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final round of the top four in the mixed competition in the 10-meter air rifle. The duo was only 0.1 points behind in fifth place.



