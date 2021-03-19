Tennis

A great start to the season for Chelsea Fontainel The 16-year-old from Aargau won the title at her first tournament in Frankfurt in the new year.

Chelsea Fontenelle with the trophy in Frankfurt. Zvg

Chelsea Fontenel of Wittenen at the end of last year proved his form is fine. She first reached the final in Orlando (USA) at the end of October, before reaching the second round as a qualifier in the unofficial World Junior Championships – “Orange Bowl” – the following week. There, she almost beat No. 27 in the world junior rankings.

This week, Chelsea Fontenelle, who has been training in America for a long time, played another tournament in Europe. She competed in Frankfurt, where the Argentine Argouire was ranked number 161 in the world. She easily rose to this favorite role in the first three rounds. One by one, she beat Germany’s Gina Vestel (ITF 830), French Astrid Liu Jan Von (ITF 806), and with Ella Seidel (ITF 337), again in the quarter-finals. She won all three matches without losing a set.

An uphill battle in the semi-finals, the sovereign in the final

In the semi-finals, the tournament’s sixth seed Chloe Noel (ITF 306) from France was the first true gauge. The 16-year-old had removed the fourth seed on the ranking list in the previous round and was now able to challenge Fontenelle for the last four. But after a tough fight, Chelsea Fontenelle won. She won 7: 6, 4: 6, 6: 4 and went to the final.

There it dueled with unseeded Dane Rebecca Monk Mortensen (ITF 473), who qualified for the final in a sovereign fashion without losing a set. This fact doesn’t seem to impress Chelsea Fontenelle at all. Amna remained and won the final in two groups of 6: 3, 6: 4. For the 16-year-old from Aargau this is the biggest title in the International Junior Tour so far. In 2019, she won her first U-18 international title in Puerto Rico – albeit in a tournament less fortunate than the one in Frankfurt.

Winning the championship in Germany brings Chelsea Fontenelle 60 world ranking points, which means that she will improve her ranking by taking 20 good places in the region between 140 and 135. The young woman from Aargau has not been very advanced in her career. This year could go on like this. (PD)