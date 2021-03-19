After 0: 2 at home against Ajax – the miracle does not happen: YB fails in the Round of 16 – Sports

YB lost at home to Ajax Amsterdam in the second leg of the European League, with a score of 0: 2.

Bernays are eliminated with an overall score of 0: 5.

David Neres and Dozan Tadic score the goals of the second leg.

Read the other Europa League match report Here.

In the twentieth minute, YB’s hopes were dashed. The ball loss started by Jean-Pierre Nasimi, followed by the quick switching of Ajax, the YB defenders who were unable to stop Dusan Tadic from a perfect cross and David Neres, who shot into the empty goal.

Brave start

Young Boys have needed 5 goals since then, which is very tough against Ajax Amsterdam. Bernese made a strong start: Elia, Nesmi and Miralem Suleimani’s problems came seriously in front of Ajax’s goal in the starting stage. YB was anything but intimidating after he had no chance in the first leg.

Difficult judgment decisions

And 0: 1 does not appear to equal Bernese back, either. In the 37th minute, another hot position ensued in the guests’ penalty area. Defender Edson Alvarez should not have complained about the penalty kick whistle after a handball.

Ajax got exactly what was denied to YB in the 47th minute: a penalty kick after a handball. Muhammad Ali Camara caused the penalty kick. Dusan Tadic turned even though Fever’s clouds were still there.

The referee, Bobby Madden, took center stage again after 6 minutes. Names weren’t counted 1: 2 after the video consultation, because Mishak Ilya was offside when the spin-off was overrun and then blocked the names deduction.

As a result, YB didn’t really come close to contacting. In the end, the overall score is 0: 5 and thus a clear elimination against the Dutch actor from Amsterdam.

2 titles left for YB

After being eliminated internationally, the little boys still dance at League and Cup weddings. YB will continue on Sunday with the second leg against FC Zurich in the Premier League.