Ancelotti: “The team needs to get used to Bellingham’s quality”

Press ConferenceReal Madrid can win their first friendly in the 2023/24 pre-season and turn a 0-2 deficit against AC Milan to 3-2. After the match at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, Carlo Ancelotti spoke at length, but Fede Valverde and Fran Garcia also spoke.







Zoom in

Ancelotti: “I liked the system”

CARLO ANCELOTTI IN …

…the return of Brahim Diaz: “Ibrahim has come back from Milan in good shape. He has the quality of playing in that position, he moves well between the lines and gets along well with his teammates. Of course he’s an option. We hope we can have him throughout the season.”“

… his 4-4-2 impressions: “I liked it, even if we still have to improve some things. Bellingham played well, the team has to adapt to his quality and approach to goal. I liked the system, even if we had some problems with the way we played. I feel good and we’ll keep working.”“

… Kylian Mbappe: “I think I answered all the questions now (He laughs).“

… Jude Bellingham’s Achievements and Future Position: “He’s a great player, a full eight with tremendous strength and moves well off the ball. He’s different from the other midfielders and gives the team a new element. He’ll help us a lot. In the system we played today, he’ll be the ten. If we play 4-3-3, he’ll play in the right eight. Ten is better for him because it’s closer to the penalty area. We’ll have to wait a bit to see how things go during the season.”“

…pressive behaviour: “We have to try to go a little further up the field. Because of the large number of midfielders we can put more pressure in the middle than on the wings. We have to move better and press better with the defenders. In terms of defending, I don’t think it’s the best system, but I have to adapt to the qualities of my players.“

… Bellingham false 9 in 4-3-3: “When we play 4-3-3, Rodrygo is the centre-forward. On the outside we have Valverde, Guler…we have options. We can also play central and forward, then the Bellingham-Rodrigo pair will be the best option.“

… how hard it is to find players of Bellingham’s quality at his age: “It’s rare to find players like that. It’s rare to find them when you’re only 20. He still has room for improvement but we’re happy to have him with us. We have great young players. This team gives me a lot of confidence because I see great young players in training.“

…the alternatives in the ten: “Nico Paz can play in the round of 10, but he leans more to the left against the ball. Modric or Guler can play that too, but the best for this position is Bellingham.“

Real wins the first test After the second half, a deficit: Real paid impressively against Milan. Read on

Valverde: “…then we will have a great season”

feed valve: “First of all I want to say thank you to the fans who were great. Otherwise it was a game where we tried to get used to the coach’s new idea. I’m already starting to count my goals, although I don’t know how many the coach will ask me to score. I’m happy to be a part of it. I enjoy it when I can score goals, and also when I win balls. We’re a great team and if we all unite we’ll have a great season.”“

Fran García: “It makes me proud to wear this shirt again”

Fran Garcia: “I feel very proud to wear this shirt again. It’s incredible to come back and concede left with Vienna is incredible. We’ve talked about it before, from Castilla to this completely different situation… In general we leave with a good feeling. We all have to get used to what the coach wants from us.“

Real Madrid shirt 2022/23: Order now at the adidas online store











/ 21630049872 / Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50







