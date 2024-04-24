An American company wins the Omagari Fireworks Festival

On April 27, the grand “Aomagari Fireworks Festival” will be held in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture. This year, an American company co-designed the spring version of the fireworks festival known throughout Japan.

According to the Daisen City Government, 8,000 small and large fireworks will once again light up the sky at this year's All-Japan National Fireworks Competition along the Omonogawa River.

One festival and three events

The Omagari Fireworks Festival is held not once, but three times a year. The event consists of three phases, each with its own focus. The first part of the festival, always held in the spring, provides a platform for young artists who want to show off their pyrotechnic skills. Foreign groups are also allowed to participate and present their latest creations.

In the summer, it's all about which team really is the best and who can conjure the most beautiful fireworks display in the country.

In the fall, everything becomes more relaxed. The third part of the festival is about the art of fireworks itself and different creative contributions are compared.

The grand final belongs to a team from Ohio State

This time the highlight of the spring fireworks will be the demonstration presented by Rozzi Inc. From Ohio. The American team's performance forms the final part of the fireworks display.

The group recently won the silver award at the International Fireworks Competition 2023 in Montreal and is participating in the Omagari Fireworks Festival for the first time this year.