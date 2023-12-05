Alpine skiing – Brignone also wins second giant slalom in Canada – Sport

Tremblant (dpa) – Federica Brignoni also won the second giant slalom of the World Cup over the weekend in Tremblant, Canada. The Italian won ahead of Lara Gut-Bahrami from Switzerland (+0.33 seconds) and American star Mikaela Shiffrin (+0.39).

In extremely adverse conditions with gusting wind, snowfall and poor visibility in the second round, Brignone was the most risky and moved up from sixth place.

The 33-year-old had won the previous day in Canada’s first giant slalom ahead of Petra Vlhova and Shiffrin – and Slovakia’s Vlhova was unable to extend her first-stroke lead until the finish the next day.

Emma Eicher collects World Cup points

The German team celebrated with a small sense of accomplishment thanks to lone athlete Emma Eicher: the 20-year-old reached the second round of a World Cup giant slalom for the first time in her career and also secured a points finish in 16th place.

It was DSV’s first creditable result in World Cup giant slalom since October 2021, more than two years – and such has been the problem with German women’s discipline since podium driver Viktoria Rebensburg retired in summer 2020.

