GB men's team tops group stage with victory over China 6-0

The Great Britain men's team confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers with a resounding 6-0 win over China in their final Group A match on Thursday in Muscat, Oman.

Sam Ward (16', 34') and Zac Wallace (29', 48') scored twice, while Phil Roper (3') and Will Calnan (36') scored one each to help Britain finish top of the group.

Riding off back-to-back overall victories, Team GB showed their dominance from the start, launching consistent attacks against China. They took the lead in the third minute of the game on Roper's amazing field goal. They were awarded the first penalty in the next minute but missed to take advantage.

Having dominated possession, GB were awarded as many as four more penalties but were unable to convert any of their chances, ending the first quarter with a 1-0 lead.

GB doubled their lead in the first minute of the second quarter through Ward from open play. They continued the same attacking approach and were awarded timely penalties but were unable to find a chance until Wallace scored a stunning field goal in the 29th minute to make it 3-0 at halftime.

The third quarter was a similar story, with GB turning the ball over mostly inside the Chinese half. Ward added a fourth goal from open play in the 34th minute and two minutes later Calnan also scored a field goal to make it 5-0 to GB.

The final quarter saw GB add a sixth goal to their massive tally through Wallace, who slotted home during a routine corner kick.

China survived the attack of Great Britain in the final stage of the match and did not allow them to score more goals.

With this victory, Great Britain finished at the top of Group A with nine points.

Team GB will face New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers on 20 January 2024 at 1400 UK time. Watch live on BBC Sport and the red button.