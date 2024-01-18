American Sports Statistics | Statista

American football emerged in the 19th century from a combination of British sports football and rugby. The most famous league in the world is the National Football League – NFL for short. Last year, the NFL had a total viewership of about 19 million. Viewers watched the most valuable teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Giants. In Germany, more than 60 million people were familiar with the sport of American football, of whom about 2.7 million Germans had a keen interest in it. The famous Super Bowl, the final game of the NFL season, is not only celebrated in Germany. The most common Super Bowl winners are the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

Basketball (NBA)

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is certainly the most popular basketball league in the world. The New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers are among the most valuable and highest-revenue teams in the NBA. The NBA teams with the most titles so far are the Boston Celtics, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles Lakers. Both clubs can currently boast 17 titles each. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone are among the best shooters of all time, but Dirk Nowitzki can also be found in the rankings of the 10 most successful shooters. Dirk Nowitzki is the most famous basketball player in Germany and has managed to score more than 31,000 points in his career.

Ice Hockey (NHL)

The National Hockey League (NHL) has been around since 1917. The North American professional league consists of 31 teams, including clubs from the USA and Canada. And at the end of the season there is the Stanley Cup trophy. Among the most valuable teams in the NHL recently are the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The New York Rangers were also the winningest team in the league. Wayne Gretzky remains an icon of the NHL today – he scored nearly 2,900 points in his NHL career. Jaromir Jagr and Mark Messier follow a long road. The most successful German player in the NHL currently is Leon Draisaitl.

Baseball (MLB)

Major League Baseball (MLB) is one of the “big four” leagues in North America. The number of spectators in Major League Baseball (MLB) recently reached about 64 million people – a significant increase from the previous year. There was an average of 26,800 spectators in the stadium.

This text represents basic information, and no guarantee can be given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Due to different update cadences, statistics may show a more recent data state.