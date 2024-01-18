Becker will move from Union to Real Sociedad

Swiss national playerHe moves from Young Boys to the traditional French club. The 28-year-old left-back has been playing for YB since 2018.

Garcia, who grew up in the youth sections of Servette and Grasshoppers, became a four-time champion, won the Cup twice and participated in the Champions League twice with the Bernese side. In total he played nearly 200 matches for YB. According to media reports, the seven-time international is set to move to France for around three million euros.

In Marseille, which currently ranks seventh in the French League, Garcia will replace Brazilian Renan Lodi, who will move to Saudi Arabia. “It feels very good to belong to this club with its great history,” said Garcia, who also thanked YB for the memorable time.

Jaouen Hadjam could fill the gap that Garcia leaves in the YB defense. The 20-year-old, who has played twice for Algeria, is considered a new signing for Bayern. (cat/sda)