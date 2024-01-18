Becker will move from Union to Real Sociedad

Garcia, who grew up in the youth sections of Servette and Grasshoppers, became a four-time champion, won the Cup twice and participated in the Champions League twice with the Bernese side. In total he played nearly 200 matches for YB. According to media reports, the seven-time international is set to move to France for around three million euros.
In Marseille, which currently ranks seventh in the French League, Garcia will replace Brazilian Renan Lodi, who will move to Saudi Arabia. “It feels very good to belong to this club with its great history,” said Garcia, who also thanked YB for the memorable time.
Jaouen Hadjam could fill the gap that Garcia leaves in the YB defense. The 20-year-old, who has played twice for Algeria, is considered a new signing for Bayern. (cat/sda)
Ulisses Garcia moves to Olympique Marseille
👉 https://t.co/tHmzgtyjE5
After five and a half years with four championship titles, two cup wins and three Champions League appearances, defender Ulises Garcia is leaving Young Boys for Olympique de Marseille with immediate effect. 👋… pic.twitter.com/ft3TONKHLw
– BSC Young Boys (@BSC_YB) January 16, 2024
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Hatch provides UK sports briefing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics
The former Premier League club's stadium is buried under snow, as the team with the “coldest stadium in the UK” had its match cancelled.
Basketball World Cup: Germany beats the United States and reaches the final