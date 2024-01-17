Hatch provides UK sports briefing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Hatch won the competitive bid to showcase a series of social media impact stories driving positive change at UK Sport, the country's high-performance sports agency.

Hatch, which specializes in PR, content production, social media and activation, has already begun telling impactful stories of sport in the UK, with the first campaign highlighting the journey of 22-year-old British Hockey League player and Olympic hopeful Darcy Bourne. who is very active in her community and hopes to use her platform to help diversify the sport.

With the focus already shifting to the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, one of the key areas of action within UK Sport's strategic plan is to create positive, meaningful and lasting change for people and planet.

The goal of this brief is to identify and present powerful stories that demonstrate where sport has the credibility and potential to make the most positive change and impact, from electronic data interchange to environmental sustainability.

Matt Peden, managing partner at Hatch, said: “We are passionate believers in the power that sport can have in society from grassroots to elite performance. We have seen first-hand across a range of sports how important the athlete’s voice is in creating positive change, so we are looking forward to Really looking forward to working with the UK Sport team to help share stories like Darcy's, which are beyond inspiring.”

Beth Morley, Communications Officer at UK Sport, added: “We are lucky to have so many unique and poignant stories to tell across a range of sports, and we are delighted to see these stories brought to life with the help of the team at FAQ. We were really impressed with their approach to the tender, and the piece is The first with Darcy is a great example of the work to come.