Boundary Park, the former Premier League stadium, was covered in snow, forcing tonight's match to be postponed.

There are currently Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place for most parts of northern England.

Oldham's ground was covered in snow after heavy rain Credit:OfficialOAFC

Boundary Park used to be a Premier League stadium Credit:OfficialOAFC

Oldham were scheduled to host Boreham Wood tonight Credit:OfficialOAFC

Temperatures dropped below freezing at the home of Oldham Athletic on the eve of their clash against Boreham Wood.

The National League game has now been canceled and a specific date has not yet been announced

Halifax v Solihull Moors, Southend v Wealdstone, Woking v Gateshead and York v Dorking have also been postponed.

With the game over in Oldham, staff attempted to clear away the snow ahead of another possible heavy downpour tonight.

The club too I posted a video On Boundary Park's social media covered in the show.

Fans were not surprised by the conditions, with one saying: “Coldest football stadium I've ever been to.”

Another added: “Coldest place outside of Siberia.”

A third commented: “Coldest land in England, you'll never sing it.”

Free Bets – Best betting offers and new customer bonuses

More reacted: “Clear the lines, take the orange ball out, it will be fine.”

Boundary Park was a Premier League stadium for two seasons between 1992 and 1994.

It has a capacity of 13,513 fans.

This evening's game has been canceled and no reschedule has yet been set Credit:OfficialOAFC

Boundary Park is ranked as the coldest ground in the country Credit:OfficialOAFC