January 17, 2024

The former Premier League club's stadium is buried under snow, as the team with the “coldest stadium in the UK” had its match cancelled.

Eileen Curry January 17, 2024

Boundary Park, the former Premier League stadium, was covered in snow, forcing tonight's match to be postponed.

There are currently Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place for most parts of northern England.

Oldham's ground was covered in snow after heavy rainCredit:OfficialOAFC
Boundary Park used to be a Premier League stadiumCredit:OfficialOAFC
Oldham were scheduled to host Boreham Wood tonightCredit:OfficialOAFC

Temperatures dropped below freezing at the home of Oldham Athletic on the eve of their clash against Boreham Wood.

The National League game has now been canceled and a specific date has not yet been announced

Halifax v Solihull Moors, Southend v Wealdstone, Woking v Gateshead and York v Dorking have also been postponed.

With the game over in Oldham, staff attempted to clear away the snow ahead of another possible heavy downpour tonight.

The club too I posted a video On Boundary Park's social media covered in the show.

Fans were not surprised by the conditions, with one saying: “Coldest football stadium I've ever been to.”

Another added: “Coldest place outside of Siberia.”

A third commented: “Coldest land in England, you'll never sing it.”

More reacted: “Clear the lines, take the orange ball out, it will be fine.”

Boundary Park was a Premier League stadium for two seasons between 1992 and 1994.

It has a capacity of 13,513 fans.

This evening's game has been canceled and no reschedule has yet been setCredit:OfficialOAFC
Boundary Park is ranked as the coldest ground in the countryCredit:OfficialOAFC
The stadium has a capacity of 13,513 fansCredit:OfficialOAFC

