Aidan Roberts The climbing world gives a new 8C+ rock. The 24-year-old Brit is very much in the business these days, thanks in large part to his 9A climb to Alfan. He himself says that it was the three Vecchio projects that made him realize the physiological and psychological progress he had made.

When Aidan first came to Ticino, it was these three old projects on the Vecchio block that caught his eye. On every trip he can check one. by name Everything that light touches (8C) In the spring of 2022, Sit Vecchio Leon (8C+) In the fall of 2022 and now recently The Lions Share. Every time he managed to achieve one of the first ascents, he thought the remaining ascents had exceeded the limit. While he says The Lions Share felt heavier sitting in the Vecchio Leone (8C+), he also rated it an 8C+. We can’t wait to see what future repeaters have to say about it.

In all, Aidan Roberts now has four 8C+ tracks on his hash list. The first was super powerslocated in the Lake District of Great Britain, ranging between 8C/+ and 8C+ and a few months later IStart sitting wonderlandin the Ogwyn Valley (Wales). In addition, there are two aforementioned routes in Ticino and topping everything is the first iteration of the Alfani route, climbed first by Shaun Rapoto, who has a rating of 9a, confirmed by Aidan. (By the way, he built these among his three projects in Ticino in October 2022.) Thus, the Force is included in the selection of rock 9A.

By the way, Aidan is quitting Instagram that he would soon share something with his readers, as he had learned a great deal during his trip to Ticino. We are curious to know the wisdom of Aidan Roberts.



