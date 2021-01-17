Aftershocks rock Indonesia as earthquake death toll rises

Rescuers combed the rubble of dilapidated buildings in Mamuju, Indonesia, in search of survivors Magnitude 6.2 earthquake, And strong aftershocks shook the region.

So far, 46 deaths and more than 820 injuries have been attributed to the earthquake, which was centered south of the city of about 110,000 people in West Sulawesi province early Friday.

The quake leveled a hospital, destroyed a commercial center and damaged two hotels, regional government offices and the city’s airport. No major damage was attributed to aftershocks, which measured 5.0 magnitude on Saturday.

It also shook multiple aftershocks and a smaller area.

It is not clear how many people are believed to be trapped under dilapidated buildings, although the authorities have been focusing on hotels. At least scores of patients and staff remained missing after the hospital collapsed.

Members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) and volunteers search for survivors and victims under the rubble of a collapsed building. OPAN BUSTAN / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Rescue supplies are pouring into the island, 900 miles northwest of the capital, Jakarta, and the Indonesian navy is said to be sending a medical ship to the affected area to help treat hundreds of wounded.

Local authorities said about 15,000 residents had fled to temporary shelters.

The authorities are concerned about another, larger aftershock and have warned residents to stay away from the sea due to the risk of a tsunami.

On both sides of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, earthquakes are regularly hit in Indonesia. In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Palu, about 250 miles north of Mamuju on Sulawesi Island, and the subsequent tsunami it caused killed more than 4,300 people on the island.

Indonesian search and rescue personnel (BASARNAS) carry the body of an earthquake victim pulled out of the rubble of a building. OPAN BUSTAN / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

With mail wires