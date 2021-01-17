Sergei Mingut: A Spanish mountaineer died after falling from K2

“The Sad Death of Sergei Mingut in K2” Sanchez chirp . “He wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident ended his life. A big hug for the loved ones of this great athlete.”

K2, part of the Karakoram mountain range that straddles the Pakistan-China border, is the second highest mountain in the world at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet).

Job On the official Mingote Instagram account he said: “Rest in peace Sergey. Today you start a new climb.”

Just a day before, he was a mountaineer Share post Announcing that it reached on the 27th day of its ascent and reached 7000 meters.