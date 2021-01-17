Sergei Mingut: A Spanish mountaineer died after falling from K2

“The Sad Death of Sergei Mingut in K2” Sanchez chirp. “He wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident ended his life. A big hug for the loved ones of this great athlete.”
K2, part of the Karakoram mountain range that straddles the Pakistan-China border, is the second highest mountain in the world at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet).
Job On the official Mingote Instagram account he said: “Rest in peace Sergey. Today you start a new climb.”
Just a day before, he was a mountaineer Share post Announcing that it reached on the 27th day of its ascent and reached 7000 meters.
Chhang Dawa Sherpa, a Nepalese mountaineer who leads the K2 winter excursion, He said on Instagram That Mingut “fell suddenly.”
“we [were] He learned of an unexpected movement on his face GPS tracker Sherpa said that members at the site confirmed the accident quickly and could see him fall heavily, but they were no longer able to do much to help him.
Savage Mountain
K2 is Located Within the Karakoram mountain range, it is home to the largest concentration of high mountains in the world.
The summit is popular with mountain climbers and is so difficult Grant The title “Savage Mountain” is an ode to its unforgiving nature.
Compared to the more than 4,000 people who have climbed Mount Everest – the tallest mountain in the world at 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) – only 350 people have stood on top of Mount K2 as of 2018 since it first ascended in 1954.
While little might sum up K2, at least 77 people died while trying to climb.
A team of 10 Nepalese climbers reached the K2 summit on Saturday, Nirmal Borga, one of the climbers, announced in a post on Instagram.