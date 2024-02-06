After cancer diagnosis: King Charles receives congratulations

After Great Britain's King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, tributes poured in from many countries. The palace announced on Monday evening that Charles was being treated for cancer. The condition was diagnosed while in the hospital for another treatment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the X Platform (formerly Twitter) to say his thoughts — as well as those of other Canadians and people around the world — were with the monarch. “We send him our best wishes – and hope for a speedy and full recovery.” As Canada is a member of the Commonwealth, Charles is the country's head of state.

Buckingham Palace announced Monday evening that King Charles has decided to make his illness public to avoid speculation. Video: Reuters

US President Joe Biden also mourned his son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. A cancer diagnosis, treatment and life after need hope and absolute courage, Biden wrote

Charles was hospitalized in late January for an enlarged prostate. According to the palace, another abnormality was discovered which, after tests, proved to be cancer. But it may not be prostate cancer.

There are currently no public appointments

Charles needs outpatient treatment. Also, the palace did not provide any information about the type of cancer, how advanced the disease is or what treatment Charles is receiving.

On the advice of his doctors, Charles will not attend public meetings for the time being, but the palace says he should continue with state affairs. It is not known how long he will be out of public view. His niece Princess Kate will have to take a long break after stomach surgery.

Unlike Kate, whose diagnosis was private, the royal family is providing more information about Charles' illness. “Her Majesty has chosen to share her diagnosis to avoid speculation,” the palace statement said. She also hopes to improve understanding for others affected by cancer.

According to the German Press Agency, Charles' youngest son Prince Harry will also travel to Great Britain to meet his father. Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, have stepped away from royal duties and are now living in the United States. Relations with his family in Great Britain are considered severed.

read more:

More cases of colon cancer among young people in some European countries

The king thanked his medical team for their quick response, the palace said. “He is facing his treatment in good spirits and expects to return fully to his general duties soon.”