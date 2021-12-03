A young woman earns millions because the doctor allowed her to give birth

1/6 Evie T. (20) to spend some days attached to medical tubes.

Passionate model Evie T.*(20) was born from Great Britain with an open back. Your bones along your spinal cord did not develop properly, resulting in a permanent disability. It can move only to a limited extent and is partially connected to medical tubes around the clock.

The 20-year-old claimed that her mother’s family doctor was responsible for her birth defect. He scolded him for not being born like this. The doctor did not advise the mother to take folic acid supplements during pregnancy. Therefore, the young British woman sued him in the millions for damages. The ruling was overturned in London High Court on Wednesday: Judge T. The right to compensation of millions, according to what was reported by the British media.

Lifetime care must be covered

According to British media, it is not yet known how much the sum will ultimately be. But according to the lawyers, the compensation should be “huge”. Because it should cover lifelong care costs for 20-year-olds.

The older she gets, the more she needs a wheelchair. She also suffers from bowel and bladder problems due to her disability. Despite her handicap, T. has achieved becoming a show jumper and hopes to participate in the Paralympics at some point.

The doctor denied the allegations

The family doctor protested his innocence in court. He said he gave the mother “reasonable advice.” Expectant parents are usually advised to take 400 milligrams of folic acid. However, if the mother is eating well, the folic acid levels are at a healthy level and supplementation is less important. This was also the case with Evie’s mother.

However, her lawyer stated that the mother would not have been “hasty” if advised by her family doctor appropriately. She would first make sure her folic acid levels were at healthy levels.