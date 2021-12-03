World

A young woman earns millions because the doctor allowed her to give birth

December 3, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/6

    Evie T. (20) to spend some days attached to medical tubes.

  • 2/6

    The English woman was born with an open back. Your bones along your spinal cord did not develop properly, resulting in a permanent disability.

  • 5/6

    Her dream is to be able to participate in the Paralympic Games one day.

  • 6/6

    She shares her passion for horses on her Instagram channel.

Passionate model Evie T.*(20) was born from Great Britain with an open back. Your bones along your spinal cord did not develop properly, resulting in a permanent disability. It can move only to a limited extent and is partially connected to medical tubes around the clock.

The 20-year-old claimed that her mother’s family doctor was responsible for her birth defect. He scolded him for not being born like this. The doctor did not advise the mother to take folic acid supplements during pregnancy. Therefore, the young British woman sued him in the millions for damages. The ruling was overturned in London High Court on Wednesday: Judge T. The right to compensation of millions, according to what was reported by the British media.

See also  Swiss and Easyjet review flight offers in dangerous areas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *