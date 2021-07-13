A heat wave is boiling oysters on the beach

Heat is boiling oysters right on the beach in Canada. Water quality is also affected as a result. An estimated one billion animals died off the coast of Vancouver.
Heat records breaking every day, extreme droughts and wildfires: There is an intense heat wave raging in Canada and the USA. Cooling centers have been set up for people.
But not many animals can be helped. For example mussels and oysters. They are cooked by heat on the beach and die instantly.
Mussels cling to stones in the sea and regularly come out into the air during low tide. Usually this is not a problem. In this heat, says marine biologist Chris Harley, it’s like “parking a car in a hot parking lot.”
Compared to the “star,” more than a billion animals, including many mussels, are estimated to have died off the coast of Vancouver. This has a significant impact on other animals. Because mussels are not only used as food, but also purify water and increase its quality.