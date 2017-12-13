U.N. official discusses human rights at Weston library

Andrew Gilmour, United Nations assistant secretary-general for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke about the importance of human rights and human rights backlash at the Weston Public Library on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Gilmour, who works at the United Nations in New York City, spoke to a large crowd for about an hour, fielding questions and sharing details about human rights.

The event was in honor of National Human Rights Day, celebrated annually on Dec. 10, and was organized by the United Nations Association of Southwestern Connecticut and hosted by the organization’s president, Bill Hass.

Before Gilmour addressed the crowd, First Selectman Chris Spaulding explained why human rights are crucial. “Human rights are the backbone of our country and we take it for granted a little,” he said. “Our rights aren’t being spread to the rest of the world. Part of our job as thought leaders and representatives of those ideals is to make sure that we do our part to ensure that those ideas spread.”

Spaulding then introduced Adam Frederiksen, president of the Weston High School Model U.N. club.

“The main focus of our club is to educate students about big global issues and positions of other countries,” Frederiksen said. “We assign people countries, and whether they personally agree or disagree with that country’s position they have to represent them.”

He said this gives participants a “better global perspective” on how diplomatic issues work.

“Not everyone in the world has access to the human rights that we have,” said Frederiksen. “It’s important to know about these issues and keep members of the community informed on these things.”

Gilmour

Gilmour began his presentation by explaining the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a 1948 declaration that outlines what human rights are through a preamble and 30 articles.

He said the declaration has been translated into 500 languages and outlines the “inalienable rights of all members of the human family,” which include that “no one shall be held in slavery … no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment … and no one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.”

He said the declaration came after the horrors of genocide and war, but it also came after the Great Depression and there’s a linkage between the two, he explained. “The rise of Nazism and other extreme ideologies was partially due to the economic crisis of the 1930s.”

He said human rights came to the forefront globally after the declaration was put into place, explaining there was a “human rights revolution” from the late 1970s to the end of the millenium, with “great advancements” in women’s rights, gay rights and racial issues.

“That progress was checked by Sept. 11,” said Gilmour. “People began to focus on security. Human rights was seen as something to put aside while fighting the menace of terrorism.”

Because of the Iraq War, the Arab Spring, the economic downturn in Europe and the United States, and the rise of right-wing populism, Gilmour said, there has been a “backlash” against human rights.

“This is a time of many crises in the world of human rights,” said Gilmour. “There is currently a backlash that I find deeply troubling.”

He used Turkey and the Philippines as examples of countries that have “gone backwards” with human rights issues.

“In America, you have senior people who are claiming they like torture,” said Gilmour. “It’s an astonishing thing to say and an astonishing thing to believe. It’s astonishing that people are rewarded and cheered for saying that.”

He said the West’s methods of fighting terrorism are carried out with a “lack of concern for human rights,” which has caused even more terrorist groups to emerge.

“When you bomb villages and do mass detentions and torture people, you stigmatize an entire group,” said Gilmour. “The approach to fighting terrorism is done in such a bovine and brutal way.”

He said he “wasn’t sure” if the backlash toward human rights is a “temporary blip” or “a reversal of the progress” that he mentioned previously.

“We need to be very vigilant,” said Gilmour. “The very fact that so many people came out today shows you all care about the topic.”

Questions

Gilmour was asked about the economics involved in human rights and how consumers can change their spending patterns to ensure they don’t financially support countries that are big human rights violators.

“It’s a way that individuals can take action,” said Gilmour. “We can’t specifically activate for that at the United Nations, but privately I think it’s a good idea. We cannot advocate for the launch of a consumer boycott of specific countries, though.”

He said “many countries” that are prime tourist destinations have “disastrous” human rights records.

“Rewarding countries that have good human rights records and taking tourism business there could be a very useful tool,” he said.

He was asked a “philosophical” question about how people can get so hardened that they ignore human rights.

“I think about this alot and I have my whole life,” said Gilmour, who added that he is particularly confused about how people can advocate for torture.

“I have concluded that nobody thinks they are evil,” he said. “Everybody finds a way to justify why other people are evil and maybe the guy they’re torturing is evil and deserves it.”

He said the protection of human rights is essential for all and not solely for people who are oppressed and marginalized.

“Human rights isn’t a niche topic, it applies to everybody,” he said. “The whole human rights movement needs to move beyond the idea that they are just benefiting victims. Human rights benefit society as a whole.”