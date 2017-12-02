The Weston Forum

Pop-up farm stand today in Weston

By Patricia Gay on December 2, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Dirt Road Farm is having a pop up event today selling farm-fresh products.

Shop local in Weston for the holidays. Today, Saturday, Dec. 2, there will be a “pop-up farm stand” at Dirt Farm Road at 71 Newtown Turnpike in Weston.

Items for sale include handcrafted products and artisanal gift items such as maple syrup, jams, jellies, preserves, Christmas greens and one-of-a-kind wreaths, honey, beeswax beauty products, wool, wool products, ornaments, fleeces, scarves, embroidered tea towels, and baseball caps.

Vendors include The Hickories, Red Bee Honey, and Leslie Giuliani.

