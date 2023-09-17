7 vs. Wild Season 3 struggles with many issues |…

In 7 vs. Wild Season 3, the stakes aren’t just up in the wild. Rumors abound about the dangers of bears, accusations and misinformation about contributors being fired, and more. Exciting!

The problems with 7 vs. Wild Season 3 don’t stop there. | © 7 vs Wild

In Season 3 of 7 Against the Wild, Fritz Meinecke and his team had to contend with many problems. Not only did they blatantly lie about the dangers of bears, but they had to outbid the Canadian government during production and none of the participants came to the island.

Hard working users Subreddits As far as 7 vs. Wild is concerned, they seem to have made it their mission to uncover every little flaw in the product, and it’s not easy for Fritz and co. We’ve compiled for you what they found during their research, and there’s actually quite a lot.

In this edition of 7 vs. Wild, 14 contestants face the trials of the Canadian wilderness in teams of two. Strangely, on the one hand the wilderness is less dangerous than advertised, but on the other hand, survival in the cold is more dangerous than expected! This seems paradoxical at first, but the explanation is quite simple.

Andreas Keeling ejected for 7 vs. Wild, participants comment on the situation

The shooting of 7 vs. Wild has now been completed, but even one of the participants was not allowed to participate due to “crossing the border”. And for good reason, it turns out.

First Notice: Posted by Andreas Keeling │© 7 vs. Wild & Affe on Bike on Instagram

According to several participants and team members, Andreas Keeling shot himself out of the game due to several nasty actions towards Ann-Katherine “Affe auf Bike” Bendixen. But one in particular stood out.

Short version: Keeling has an insufferable amount of monkeys “dance”, to say the least. The crew did this “Unwilling, Unable to Tolerate” But the seriousness of the situation must be made clear. He also made several offensive comments against female candidates and overall Keeling seemed to behave very poorly.

You can read what happened here:

Reddit explores the topic of Bears at 7 vs. Wild

7 vs. In the wild subreddit, not only fans come together, but also some Sherlocks who share their investigations like a live ticker. In this way, the location of Canada can already be determined – i.e. Hope Island or Niger Island.

Hope Island is owned by the Tladlasikwala First Nation, an aboriginal community of Canada. Entry to the island is generally prohibited, but a deal can be agreed that allows the crew to film for a few weeks.

This approach could certainly solve the problem of last year’s Season 2, and some unfortunately, others will be in that spot.

However, once the location is known, it’s easy to shine a light on another hook of Season 3: bear danger. There are black bears on the neighboring Big Island, Vancouver Island, but it is pure speculation that they also live on the surrounding islands.

On the island of Niger, next to Hope Island, is a resort that Reddit users have contacted about the bear issue. Answer: There are no bears here, but there are wolves.

What exactly is on the islands and whether participants may have encountered a black bear or two cannot be confirmed or ruled out at this stage. However, as a precaution, the teams carried bear spray with them.

How is 7 vs Wild legal in Canada?

Of course, it’s not a crime for the Bears to play up the danger a bit to create excitement – but other actions by the crew might be.

Few problems while entering monkey country on bike. She was cleared by customs and when asked what she wanted to do in Canada, she replied “whale watching” and “motorcycle travel”.

Monkeys in Canada are unlikely to find it comfortable. | © Monkey on a bike

It was definitely a cheeky lie, but before she could go into more detail, she was told not to say anything from the back rows of the bus. Doubt!

Again, this is just speculation, but the confusion may have something to do with the specific visas required to stay in Canada. You don’t need one for vacation – for example whale watching or motorcycling – but you might need one for professional activities (filming a show?). Anyone want to save money?

Luckily this didn’t turn out to be a problem, but production could have been planned better!

Forest fire risk 7 vs. wild, that’s the problem

Another problem the production has to deal with is the risk of forest fires in Canada, where fires are prohibited due to the current climate.

Fritz Meinecke had already declared in a stream that he was not very impressed and was not going to spend two weeks without fire. This is very negligent if you consider that the vast area has already been vacated!

Luckily it didn’t get that far because the candidates are now safely back in Germany and on social media. We haven’t had any reports of wildfires in Canada yet, so all is well now.

Here’s where things get really cool: