Gonzaga Bulldogs-Baylor Bears has been canceled after positive coronavirus tests

On Saturday, both schools announced that the long-awaited match between top seed Gonzaga and second seed Baylor has been canceled.

Two members of the Gonzaga Travel Group, one a student athlete and the other a non-student athlete, have produced positive coronavirus test results. The athletic student did not play in Bulldogs’ 87-82 win over West Virginia on Wednesday.

“In consultation with the Indiana Commissioner of Health, the Director of Public Health in Marion County, and the team physician, Gonzaga and Baylor mutually agreed not to play today’s match,” said a joint statement.



The two teams hope to reschedule the match, which was to be played at Bankers Live Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“We are disappointed not being able to play one of the most anticipated matches of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” Baylor coach Scott Drew and Gonzaga coach Mark Vieux said. .

“When we decided to play during the pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student athletes and following public health guidelines, and we are proud of how both programs have fulfilled these promises. There are much bigger problems in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we will continue to pray for every Who is affected by this epidemic? “

Gonzaga suspended two players from his game against Auburn last weekend, after one of them tested positive and considered his teammate in close contact. On Baylor’s side, Drew missed the team’s first two matches after testing positive for COVID-19.