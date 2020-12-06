Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel, Coverage, Launch Time, Odds, Spread, Choice

Number 3 Clemson You will be playing the last matches of the 2020 regular season at Virginia TechLane Stadium on Saturday. If the Tigers win, they will clinch a place in the ACC Championship game for the sixth straight season and win the rematch against No. 2 Our lady On December 19.

Clemson’s match postponed Florida, Which was canceled just hours before kick-off, EST, and the ensuing controversy left some questions about when the team would open on December 12th. Will the Florida state match be played next? Would Clemson decide to schedule another ACC opponent instead to complete ACC’s 10-match schedule? What happens if Miami, which lost to Clemson, gets a better 9-1 win ratio than Clemson 8-1 and is thus invited to the ACC Championship game on the Tigers?

The ACC team intervened to calm the uncertainty with a simple announcement: The three teams competing in the ACC Championship game will be judged on a nine-match sample rather than a 10-match sample. Notre Dame snatched one place, and Clemson could win in Blacksburg and Miami needing to lose the Tigers as well as beating both. duke (On December 5) and North Carolina (On December 12th) to play on the conference title.

It’s simple for Tigers: Win and get the rematch with the Irish in Charlotte. Loss and things get more complicated. Will the Tigers take care of the business against an opponent who have won five in a row or are hockey playing spoiler and end the reign of the ACC Champions? Let’s take a closer look at the storylines to follow before selecting some experts.

Storylines

Clemson: Much has been said about the absence of the midfielder Trevor Lawrence From the loss at Notre Dame, but there were other personnel issues that arguably had the same effect on the bottom line – especially when you consider DJ Uiagalelei’s brilliant play in losing double overtime. Both defensive intervention Tyler Davis And mid-back James Skalsky They returned to the squad against Pete and felt their effects early and often. This is not the first year that Clemson has dealt with pesky injuries to the defensive side of the ball just to get better health and reach its full and more dominant form in the championship season. It’s basically part of the way they deal with injuries. The absence of novices allows younger players and backups to have a more meaningful experience in the game and the comeback for beginners is not rushed too early. The end result is a deeper, fresher, and healthier post-season defense, ready to withstand the opponent with more than four quarters of intense and physical play with an on-line championship.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had a late start to the season, but made a stunning impression in their first few weeks as they considered competing for the ACC Championship. That sounds like a far cry from where we are now that Virginia Tech has lost four of its last five matches, including losing home to freedom This was a “gut punch” as it happens with the return of a blocked field goal in exchange for a score back due to the pre-kick timeout. This is a team that had an identity in the attack with the return of the star Khalil Herbert Massive defenses behind a physical attack line, but lost his edge at the melee line and had trouble defending the pass against Pete. Clemson’s arrival comes just as the gut screening of the team took a few punches in 2020 so how Hokies responds to the challenge will say a lot about the locker room state here in December.

Display information

DateSaturday 5th Dec. | time, 7:30 PM ET

Your siteLane Stadium – Blacksburg, Virginia

Television: ABC | Live broadcast: fuboTV (Try for free)

Clemson in Virginia Tech Predictions game, choose

There is cruelty to the way the Tigers handle business when you get close to the College Football Playoff and I expect that to continue in Blacksburg. I made the mistake of trying to be too clever and picking Clemson last week and I’m never going to make that mistake again. If Virginia Tech can be ugly, it might be able to cover, but you don’t want to bet on unusual circumstances with the Clemson team finding their best form late in the year (again). Choose: Clemson-22

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the difference – All from a proven computer model that has earned over $ 3,500 in the past four seasons – and find out.