Trump-appointed judge rejected the appeal to grant Sydney Powell and Lyn Wood access to the voting machine

Attorneys Sydney Powell and Lyn Wood, who filed lawsuits in Georgia alleging fraud in the 2020 presidential election, had rejected an appeal of an analysis of Dominion voting machines in the state by a federal judge on Friday.

President Donald Trump Without evidence, he claimed, among other things, that Dominion Voting Systems’ voting machines were programmed to overturn the votes cast for the president-elect. Joe Biden. Dominion denied Trump’s allegations. Powell and Wood have publicly agreed with the Trump allegations and are filing lawsuits to try to substantiate the allegations.

On Wednesday, Powell filed a dossier asking the court to allow some Dominion voting machines to be inspected by Republican voters. Members of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals were not sure whether they had the authority to examine the appeal. On Friday, Powell entered a testimony in which he claimed that mitigating circumstances would allow the court to rule on the appeal. Judge Andrew Brascher of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals of Georgia rejected the appeal later that day. Brasher was nominated to court by Trump in 2019 and confirmed by the US Senate in February.

“This appeal arose from a last-minute lawsuit alleging widespread misconduct related to the elections and seeking universal relief,” Brascher wrote. However, Brasher ruled that his court had no jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

“Because we lacked jurisdiction, the appeal and the action were rejected

The judgment concluded that the permissible appeal was rejected. “And because we must reject this appeal, the conditional mutual appeal of the accused is also rejected. Any other pending proposals are rejected.”

Brasher’s decision was the latest blow to the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia. On Friday, after three recounts, Georgia predicted President-elect Joe Biden would win the state election. According to the Associated Press, Biden received 49.5% of the popular vote in Georgia while Trump received 49.3% of the vote.

Newsweek I contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

On Friday, the Trump campaign filed a separate lawsuit in Georgia to nullify the state’s election results. This deposit included sworn affidavits from people who had participated in the voting process in Georgia alleging fraudulent activity.

Ray S. Smith III, Trump’s senior adviser: “What has been presented today clearly documents that there are literally tens of thousands of illegal votes cast, counted and included in the tables that the Secretary of State is preparing to endorse.” Campaign in a press release on Friday. “Massive irregularities, errors, and potential fraud are in violation of the Georgia election law, making it impossible to know the actual outcome of the presidential race in Georgia.”

In a statement released on Friday, Georgia’s Foreign Minister Brad Ravensberger said his office “found no evidence of widespread fraud” despite the multiple recount.