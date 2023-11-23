Insider Grandma’s Tips Against Constipation: 5 Ingenious Home Remedies That Help Instantly

1. Apple cider vinegar for constipation

Apple cider vinegar is a natural laxative that stimulates digestion. It contains acetic acid which… Activates the intestinal muscles Thus it makes bowel movements easier. Apple cider vinegar can also enhance water absorption in the intestines, making stools softer and lighter.

To benefit from the effects of apple cider vinegar against constipation, you can do the following:

Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a cup of mineral water.

Drink this mixture before every meal.

The effects of apple cider vinegar for constipation are usually noticeable within 24 hours.

2. Coffee for constipation

Coffee stimulates the digestive process by… Secretion of the hormone cholecystokinin in the digestive system Motivate. This hormone not only makes you feel full, but also promotes the production of bile secretion, which stimulates fat digestion. The laxative effects of coffee have been proven in numerous studies. Espresso works best, but decaf can also help.

3. Olive oil for constipation

Olive oil is a tried and tested home remedy for constipation. It has the following properties that make it an effective treatment for constipation:

that it rich in fiber, Which softens the stool and stimulates bowel activity.

Which softens the stool and stimulates bowel activity. she has Laxative effect Because it activates the intestinal muscles.

Because it activates the intestinal muscles. lhave Anti-inflammatory propertiesWhich protects the intestinal mucosa and promotes digestion.

Take a tablespoon of organic cold-pressed olive oil three times daily before meals. You can also drink olive oil pure or mix it with other foods, such as yogurt or muesli.

4. Tea for constipation

Tea is a natural and gentle home remedy for constipation. A mixture of chamomile, fennel, lemon balm and licorice root is particularly effective.

The components found in these plants combat constipation in different ways:

Chamomile It has an antispasmodic and soothing effect on the digestive system.

It has an antispasmodic and soothing effect on the digestive system. fennel It stimulates the digestion process and combats flatulence.

It stimulates the digestion process and combats flatulence. Melissa It also has an antispasmodic and sedative effect.

It also has an antispasmodic and sedative effect. Licorice root It has an anti-inflammatory effect and supports digestion.

5. Vegetable juice Against crowding

Vegetable juice is a natural and effective laxative. It contains a lot of fiber, which softens stool and stimulates bowel activity. Juice mixture Tomato juice, cabbage juice and carrot juice Particularly effective against constipation. Tomato juice is rich in fiber and potassium, which stimulate bowel activity. Sauerkraut juice contains lactic acid bacteria that promote digestion. Carrot juice is rich in fiber and carotenoids that support gut health.

