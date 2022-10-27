Bacteria production increases the risk of colon cancer

Previous studies have already indicated that an increase in these bacterial species could be associated with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease or the development of colon cancer. To get to the core of the cause, the researchers compared one of them Morganella MorganiBacteria that do not produce indoleamines with a variant that produces genotoxins in a mouse model. They found that indoleamine-producing bacteria play a role in tumor formation in the gut.

A better understanding of the exact mode of action is an important building block for future cancer prevention. “Our diet and lifestyle have a significant impact on the composition of the intestinal flora,” Buchhoff explains. “With the growing understanding of inflammation-promoting bacteria and their mutations, we can begin to investigate the influence of individual aspects of our lifestyle on the occurrence and activity of these bacteria.” Patients can also be tested early to see if their intestinal flora contains genotoxic bacteria, thereby inhibiting the activity of DNA-damaging substances. “For both approaches, it is important to have a deeper understanding of when and under what conditions these bacteria can damage DNA in human cells,” the cancer specialist said.

It is not yet clear how the new results of the study can be used. »Morganella Morgani Eliminating it will not alter existing cancers,” says Jens Buchhoff. However, the extent to which bacteria enhance an already existing predisposition to form tumors or even cause them to occur has not been adequately investigated so far. “An important and interesting aspect is whether What bacteria remained in the patients’ microbiome, how long they survived after surgical removal of the cancer, and whether there was a reduction in indoleamineProduction increases the chances of recovery.