2.8 earthquake mild – Enyo County, 59 miles north of Ridgecrest, Kern County, California, USA, Friday May 28, 2021 at 2:52 pm GMT

Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.8) can only be perceived by people under favorable conditions (near the epicenter) and under calm environmental conditions, for example sitting on the ground.

constribte:

Post a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.

Report as inappropriate.

Make it fun or useful.

Submit your own report!

South Lake Tahoe / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : The house felt like it was moving back and forth. The ceiling was creaking and all our belongings like dishes and picture frames were shaking. | One user found this interesting.

456.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec : That was after the supposed earthquake, maybe ten minutes ago. I’m in my top bed and it feels like it’s moving for a second.

Kings Beach (0.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec

Reno, Nevada, USA (384.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Upstairs in the house / approx. 8:25 AM Friday 28th, Lotus / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Reno Nevada / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single head projection / 2-5 sec

Truckee / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal sway (side) / Too short : 10234 Whitel Lane, Truckee California 96161

Renault / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Just pivot

Truckee California / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, vibration / very short

Upstairs in the house / approx. 8:25 AM Friday 28th, Lotus / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Nevada / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 20-30 sec

South Lake Tahoe / Weak shaking (MMI III)

South Lake Tahoe / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds