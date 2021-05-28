Top News

2.8 earthquake mild – Enyo County, 59 miles north of Ridgecrest, Kern County, California, USA, Friday May 28, 2021 at 2:52 pm GMT

May 29, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.8) can only be perceived by people under favorable conditions (near the epicenter) and under calm environmental conditions, for example sitting on the ground.

South Lake Tahoe / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : The house felt like it was moving back and forth. The ceiling was creaking and all our belongings like dishes and picture frames were shaking. | One user found this interesting.

456.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec : That was after the supposed earthquake, maybe ten minutes ago. I’m in my top bed and it feels like it’s moving for a second.

Kings Beach (0.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec

Reno, Nevada, USA (384.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Upstairs in the house / approx. 8:25 AM Friday 28th, Lotus / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Reno Nevada / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single head projection / 2-5 sec

Truckee / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal sway (side) / Too short : 10234 Whitel Lane, Truckee California 96161

Renault / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Just pivot

Truckee California / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, vibration / very short

Nevada / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 20-30 sec

South Lake Tahoe / Weak shaking (MMI III)

South Lake Tahoe / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

