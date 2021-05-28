Brexit: Great Britain rejects a massive increase in the number of European Union citizens

Great Britain has shut itself down more forcefully since Brexit and has made it more difficult for European Union citizens to enter the country. In January-March alone, British border guards expelled a total of 3,294 European Union citizens – six times as many as in the first quarter of the previous year. This emanates from the Home Office statistics in London. Cases in which European Union citizens were repatriated at British airports or ports after days of being held for deportation caused an uproar.

The end of freedom of movement was the stated goal of Brexit, Brexit, which took effect in full on January 1. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary Priti Patel continue to assert that Great Britain is now a sovereign country that can define its borders.

Romania was particularly hard hit According to the Ministry of the Interior, 22 German citizens were banned from entering the country in the first quarter of 2021, double what it was a year ago. However, this does not imply a significant increase in the average over the past few years. The situation is different for Romania, which has more than 2,000 affected people. Here the number has increased nearly tenfold.

Tourists from the European Union can still come to the UK without a visa. But anyone who wants to live or work there now needs a visa. People who lived there before Brexit can apply until the end of June in a so-called settlement plan, which largely guarantees them the same rights they had before leaving the European Union.

Recently, there have been reports that European Union citizens who wanted to enter Germany to look for a job or as an iceberg without a visa were held for several days and then returned. The Ministry of the Interior directed the border guards to change this. As reported by The Guardian, most EU citizens have already been intercepted during British border controls at EU ports or at the Eurostar terminal in Paris. 738 people were expelled after arriving in the UK. If air traffic begins again, the number should increase dramatically.