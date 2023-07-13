07/12/2023 (to 07/14/2023) *SPOILERS* AEW Rampage #101 Taping Report Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #101” (Taping: 07/12/2023)

Location: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Date: July 12, 2023

Attendance: Approximately 3,300

Following this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new edition of AEW Rampage was taped at the SaskTel Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The show premieres in America tomorrow Friday night on TNT. In Germany, the show can be seen for the first time on DMAX from Monday to Tuesday nights (from 11:15 pm German time). The show will then be released for free and in its entirety on YouTube. The actual lineup of Friday’s matches may be different than what was on the taping.

1. Dark competition

Singles match

Daya Valkyrie defeated Ava Lawless

2. Dark competition

Singles match

Kip Sabian defeated Jason Geiger

1. Competition

Singles match

Taya Valkyrie defeated Izzy McQueen

After the match, Toni Storm and Saraya faced Taya Valkyrie. Daya challenges Storm for the AEW Women’s Title at Battle of the Belts. Storm agrees to the match.

2. Competition

Singles match

Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) defeated Trent Beretta (w/ Chuck Taylor).

After the match, Lance Archer challenges Orange Cassidy for the International Title at the Battle of the Belts. If OC doesn’t come out, best friends will be upset. Cassidy shows up and Archer goes to chokeslam him, Jake Roberts stops him, saying he can’t win the title.

3. Competition

Singles match

Konosuke defeated Takeshita Mentallo

4. Competition

Owen Hart Foundations Cup Final – Singles

Willow Nightingale defeats Athena

