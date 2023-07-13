07/12/2023 (to 07/14/2023) *SPOILERS* AEW Rampage #101 Taping Report Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #101” (Taping: 07/12/2023)
Location: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Date: July 12, 2023
Attendance: Approximately 3,300
Following this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new edition of AEW Rampage was taped at the SaskTel Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The show premieres in America tomorrow Friday night on TNT. In Germany, the show can be seen for the first time on DMAX from Monday to Tuesday nights (from 11:15 pm German time). The show will then be released for free and in its entirety on YouTube. The actual lineup of Friday’s matches may be different than what was on the taping.
1. Dark competition
Singles match
Daya Valkyrie defeated Ava Lawless
2. Dark competition
Singles match
Kip Sabian defeated Jason Geiger
1. Competition
Singles match
Taya Valkyrie defeated Izzy McQueen
After the match, Toni Storm and Saraya faced Taya Valkyrie. Daya challenges Storm for the AEW Women’s Title at Battle of the Belts. Storm agrees to the match.
2. Competition
Singles match
Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) defeated Trent Beretta (w/ Chuck Taylor).
After the match, Lance Archer challenges Orange Cassidy for the International Title at the Battle of the Belts. If OC doesn’t come out, best friends will be upset. Cassidy shows up and Archer goes to chokeslam him, Jake Roberts stops him, saying he can’t win the title.
3. Competition
Singles match
Konosuke defeated Takeshita Mentallo
4. Competition
Owen Hart Foundations Cup Final – Singles
Willow Nightingale defeats Athena
Source: f4wonline.com
