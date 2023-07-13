Millions of workers in the UK deserve more pay

LONDON (dpa-AFX) – Millions of public sector workers in Great Britain want more pay. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday announced salary hikes for teachers, police officers and doctors. A few hours ago, residents of England went on strike. A five-day strike is planned – the longest strike in the history of the National Health Service (NHS), according to British news agency PA. Sunak called on unions to refrain from walkouts.

“Today’s offer is final. There will be no more salary talks,” Sunak said. No strike, no matter how big, won’t change the outcome. For example, according to the British news agency PA, teachers should get a six-and-a-half percent pay raise, while police officers get seven percent.

According to British media, questions are raised on some points of funding. Sunak announced that he would not take on new debt or raise taxes. On the contrary, the fees to be paid by those from other countries to obtain a visa to the UK must be increased.