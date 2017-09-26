Westport Playhouse announces family series

The Westport Country Playhouse has announced its 2017-18 Family Festivities Series on selected Sundays from December through May, featuring musical productions based on classic and contemporary children’s stories.

The six-show series includes musical versions of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, and the bestselling book, Pinkalicious. Performances are at 1 and 4 p.m., and are approximately one-hour in length. Tickets, are $20 each and are now on sale.

The series opens on Dec. 17 with A Christmas Carol. The production is appropriate for grades 1 through 7.

Nugget and Fang, on, Jan. 21, is the second production It is adapted from the book by Tammi Sauer, the musical is appropriate for grades Pre-K through 3.



The third production is Junie B. Jones, on Feb. 11. It is adapted from the bestselling series of books by Barbara Park and is recommended for grades K through 5.



Pinkalicious, the Musical, on March 11, is based on the bestselling book from Victoria and Elizabeth Kann. The show is appropriate for ages 2 through 7.



How I Became a Pirate, on April 15, is the fifth production in the series. It is based on the bestselling book by Melinda Long. The musical is recommended for grades K through 5.



Harry and the Dirty Dog, on Sunday May 6, is the last production in the series. The story is based on the book by Gene Zion and the musical is appropriate for grades K through 2.

One week before the Playhouse presentation, The Westport Library will offer a free-of-charge program of interactive book readings, called Story Explorers, to promote childhood literacy while also enhancing children’s experiences of attending the Playhouse’s Family Festivities shows.

Each Story Explorers will include a reading of the book from the upcoming show, plus activities surrounding the book’s theme.

Everyone in the audience requires a ticket for each production. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 203-227-4177. Tickets are available online at westportplayhouse.org.

